Jan 29 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying industrial
commodities, continued its fall to close at a fresh record low
on Friday.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
dry bulk including iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser,
dipped eight points or 2.46 percent to 317 points.
A slowdown in the Chinese economy, which grew at its slowest
pace in a quarter of a century in 2015, and a huge over-capacity
in vessels has kept the index exploring new all-time lows for
most of 2016. The index has fallen over 10 percent this week.
The capesize index fell five points or 2.31 percent
to 211 points.
Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal,
decreased by $66 to $2,785.
Freight rates for capesize bulk carriers on key Asian routes
are likely to stay flat as vessel volumes outpace cargo demand
and the approaching Chinese New Year holiday further dampens
chartering activity, ship brokers said on Thursday.
The panamax index dropped six points or 2.05 percent
to a new record low of 287 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry
coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, fell $49
to $2,299.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)