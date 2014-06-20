* Initiative aims to boost fortunes of loss-making Baltex
* Baltex criticised by some brokers and Baltic shareholders
(Writes through, adds comment, detail, background)
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, June 20 London's centuries-old Baltic
Exchange and clearing house LCH.Clearnet are in talks about a
tie-up aimed at breathing new life into the loss-making Baltex
dry bulk freight derivatives platform, the two groups said on
Friday.
Baltex was launched by the Baltic Exchange in June 2011 as
the first central electronic marketplace for freight forward
agreements (FFAs), which enable investors to take positions on
freight rates at a point in the future, but it has been little
used by brokers who have preferred to trade FFAs by phone or on
screens of their own to maximise their commission.
Though the Baltic says that the Baltex platform will
ultimately prove more profitable for brokers and boost
transparency in the market, it has continued to rack up losses
and has come under fire from some shareholders and brokers.
The privately held Baltic Exchange and LCH.Clearnet, owned
by the London Stock Exchange, are seeking a way for FFA
trades to be cleared and reported via Baltex, a multilateral
trading facility, which will allow greater transparency amid
calls for tougher regulatory scrutiny of global financial
markets.
The Baltic's chairman Quentin Soanes, who steps down in
July, said the exchange was finalising arrangements with
LCH.Clearnet, which clears about 70 percent of trades on the dry
FFA market.
"We believe that this project will shortly reward the
patience of both board and shareholders," Soanes wrote in the
exchange's annual report, published on Friday.
Though the Baltic's Chief Executive Jeremy Penn acknowledged
that the exchange's inability to generate significant trading
volume has been very disappointing, he said the proposed tie-up
with LCH.Clearnet "has the potential to dramatically change the
fortunes of Baltex".
SHAREHOLDER CRITICISM
LCH.Clearnet confirmed separately on Friday that it was in
discussions with the Baltic Exchange.
Sources told Reuters last year that the Baltic had received
expressions of interest in Baltex from exchanges and financial
operators including the London Metal Exchange, CME Group
and LCH.Clearnet.
Baltex is run by a subsidiary owned by the Baltic, the hub
of the global shipping market since it was founded in 1744.
Baltex recorded a loss of 636,830 pounds ($1.1 million) in the
year to March 31, having posted a 682,093 pound loss the
previous year.
In a letter to fellow Baltic shareholders this week, Peter
Kerr-Dineen, chairman of ship broker Howe Robinson, said
accumulated losses from Baltex were rapidly approaching 3
million pounds.
"It is apparent that this project was based on a flawed
business plan, which has resulted in the establishment of a
trading facility, which is spurned by the market yet continues
to run with an overhead resulting in a monthly loss of circa
60,000 pounds," wrote Kerr-Dineen, who was the Baltic's chairman
from 2003 to 2005.
"This situation cannot continue. Costs need to be covered,
or the venture should be shut down."
(Editing by David Goodman)