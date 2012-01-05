* Fresh stems seen in Pacific market
* Owners willing to ballast in Atlantic
LONDON Jan 5 The Baltic Exchange's main
sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry
commodities, continued a slide that began before Christmas due
to weak demand for coal and iron ore freight and growing vessel
supply.
The index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such
as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, fell 126 points
or 8.12 percent to 1,426 points.
Spot coal buying in Asia has been limited for the past two
months in the case of China and for most of the past year for
India.
Ship owners in the Atlantic are increasingly willing to sail
empty on outward journeys because of a scarcity of fronthaul
cargoes.
Panamax activity in the Pacific picked up after a slow start
to the week, but the Atlantic market remained quiet, and
sentiment and rates there have fallen as a result.
"We noticed a good amount of fresh stems entering the market
(in the Pacific), but this was outweighed by the substantial
amount of prompt tonnage still available in the basin," broker
ICAP said in its dry bulk shipping report.
The handysize market in the Black Sea and Eastern
Mediterranean remained flat, ICAP said, and cargoes were thin on
the ground.
The Baltic's capesize index fell by 610.73 percent to
2,471 points. Capesizes typically transport 150,000 tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 1.75 percent.
Ship brokers and analysts said in December they expected a
steady decline in prices in January during a typically slow
period early in the year combined with weak fundamentals.
The shipping sector faces a supply glut combined with a
slowing economy, including concerns over the outlook for Chinese
demand for raw materials, which is likely to hurt demand.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)