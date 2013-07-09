Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
LONDON, July 9 London's Baltic Exchange has received interest from exchanges and financial operators, including the London Metal Exchange and CME Group, for its dry freight derivatives platform, Baltex, sources familiar with matter said.
"The Baltic Exchange has received expressions of interest. There have been exploratory talks. It is at an early stage," one source said.
The LME and CME both declined to comment on Tuesday.
Baltic Exchange Chief Executive Jeremy Penn said: "The Baltic has business relationships with a number of exchanges and clearing houses and therefore is often in dialogue with them. Such dialogue of course includes matters related to Baltex. This does not mean that there are active negotiations under way."
