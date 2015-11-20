* Baltic power grids synchronised with Russian system
* Ukraine events raised fears about power system dependence
* Synchronization with Nordic grid is one alternative
* Russia fears Kaliningrad exclave will be isolated
By David Mardiste and Gederts Gelzis
RIGA/TALLINN, Nov 20 Baltic states are looking
to synchronise their electricity grids with Nordic countries,
away from Russia, in a move that has angered the Kremlin and
could cost hundreds of millions of euros, government and energy
officials said.
More than 20 years after splitting from the former Soviet
Union and joining the European Union in 2004, Lithuania, Latvia
and Estonia still depend on Russian power grid operators.
They have begun reducing their dependence on Russian gas
imports after Lithuania opened a floating liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal last year, but ending the Soviet legacy in the
power system has proved more complicated.
Russia's annexation of Crimea and its backing of pro-Moscow
separatists in eastern Ukraine, however, have brought a sense of
urgency towards ending this dependence as well.
Members of a common, synchronised power area have the same
electricity frequency and manage its fluctuations jointly by
boosting or lowering generation. Under the current arrangement,
Russia is primarily responsible for frequency management since
its power system dwarfs those of the Baltic states.
Referring to the interdependency of countries in such an
area, Latvian Energy Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola told Reuters:
"It's like being in a single (blood) circulatory system ... If
something falls down, then the whole system is traumatised."
The original plan was to synchronise with the grid of the
continental European system via Poland, but Warsaw's reluctance
to build more power lines through protected areas prompted the
search for alternatives.
"We should also consider other scenarios, such as the Baltic
power system operating in isolation and potential
synchronisation with the Nordic system," Taavi Veskimagi, chief
executive of Estonia's grid operator Elering, told Reuters.
Estonia is already linked with Finland by two subsea power
cables across the Gulf of Finland, but extra cables will have to
be built to synchronize the grids.
RUSSIA AGAINST
Baltic states' plans, however, have angered Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. television
network CBS in September that he was "perplexed and
disappointed" about Baltic plans to leave the common power
system with Russia and Belarus.
Putin said Russia would have to spend "billions of dollars"
to build new power lines to transmit electricity that is now
routed via the Baltic states.
These so-called loop flows of Russian energy, however, are
reducing transmission capacity between the Baltic states,
leading to higher power prices, grid operators said.
Moscow is also concerned that its highly militarised
Kaliningrad exclave, home to Russia's Baltic fleet and
sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, will be cut out from
mainland power supply if the Baltic states leave.
It fears that Ukraine could follow the Baltic states.
PIONEERING TECHNOLOGY
Synchronising with the Nordic grids also faces another big
challenge: it will require pioneering technology to build subsea
links with capacity of up to 1,000 megawatts to transfer
alternating current (AC) for 70-150 km (40-90 miles) across the
Gulf of Finland.
So far, the world's most powerful subsea AC cable is a
15-km, 540-MW link across the Little Belt strait in Denmark,
built by Swiss engineering group ABB.
ABB has also won a tender to build the world's longest
subsea AC cable to power the Martin Linge oil and gas platform
offshore Norway. The 162-km cable will have a capacity of only
55 MW.
Subsea AC cable technologies, however, are developing fast
thanks to the development of larger offshore wind farms.
The length and capacity of AC cables so far have been
limited by physics rather than product development, the company
said in an email to Reuters, adding that longer cables could be
built. It declined to provide a cost estimate.
A study in 2013 by Swedish consultancy Gothia Power said it
was technically possible for the Baltic states to synchronise
with continental Europe by 2025, but costs overweighed the
benefits.
Baltic officials put the costs at between 435 million and 1
billion euros ($465 million to $1.1 billion).
($1 = 0.9367 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, Barbara
Lewis in Brussels and Anastasia Lyrchikova in Moscow; Writing by
Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Nina Chestney and Dale Hudson)