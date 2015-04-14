* Russia's Kaliningrad enclave may lose power links
* Baltics-Europe grid links to take years, face obstacles
* Map of electricity links - link.reuters.com/zem54w
By Barbara Lewis and Gederts Gelzis
RIGA, April 14 The Baltic states' goal of
integrating with Europe's power grid risks cutting off an
exclave of Russian territory, tightening nerves already
stretched by the Ukraine crisis.
The grid plan would take at least a decade, but if carried
out in full would leave Kaliningrad, a strategic chunk of
territory sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania -- and home to
Russia's Baltic Fleet -- without a power network.
The atmosphere in the region is already febrile. Some fear
that electricity may prove as potent a political spark as gas
has been in Ukraine.
Latvia is using its presidency of the European Union to push
the argument for more grid connections as part of a single EU
energy market to make the bloc's supplies more secure and less
reliant on Russia.
"With the rising perceived risk to Baltic security from
Russia, it will remain questionable to remain on the grid of a
potentially hostile state," said Agnia Grigas, an independent
consultant who has written extensively on the Baltic region.
This week Latvia hosts talks in Riga, bringing together EU
energy ministers and the European Commission as it pushes for
the strategic goal of increased EU connections by 2020.
But senior officials say the deadline is flexible. Some EU
officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, doubted full
synchronisation was achievable.
"Our future goal is to change this synchronised operation
and to switch to central Europe's energy system. But, of course,
if we speak about this time horizon, it's approximately 2020,
2025," Varis Boks, chairman of the board of Augstsprieguma
Tikls, Latvia's transmission system operator, told Reuters.
Taavi Veskimagi, chief executive of Elering, which operates
the Estonian grid, said there was "a deep and wide consensus"
among the Baltics on the need to synchronise with the European
grid, but 2025 was a more realistic date than 2020.
He hoped a transition would be orderly, saying Russia had
some 10 years to prepare.
Until now, the Baltics have been part of the BRELL circuit
of Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, relying on
Russian operators to control frequencies and balance the grid.
Russia's efforts have focused on trying to make Kaliningrad
more independent, with plans for extra generation and Russia's
Gazprom developing gas storage there.
Analysts say Russia has proved a reliable energy supplier in
the region, and the political obstacles to a complete shift
could be insurmountable.
"The decision to go from Russia's IPS/UPS system will not
only require investing billions of euros in infrastructure and
also in generation capacity, but first and foremost political
decisions at the highest level," Aleksandra Gawlikowska-Fyk of
the Polish Institute of International Affairs said.
Some increased grid connection to Europe can be achieved
relatively quickly.
This year new EU-backed links from Lithuania to Poland and
Sweden to Lithuania are meant to be completed, but that is not
enough for a fully functioning network no longer dependent on
Russia's IPS/UPS, Unified Power System.
Grid operators say at least one more link to Poland would be
needed, which is difficult for environment and cost reasons, as
well as links to Belarus and Russia.
Years in the planning, the one Polish link planned so far
faces possible delays as Poland haggles over sharing out the
cost, EU officials said.
(Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, Katya
Golubnova in Moscow and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by
William Hardy)