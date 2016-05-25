SINGAPORE/LONDON May 25 London's Baltic Exchange has entered into exclusive talks with Singapore Exchange (SGX) over a possible sale, months after approaches from several suitors to acquire the centuries-old business, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Baltic Exchange and SGX declined to comment.

The advanced talks do not mean a sale is guaranteed, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the news is not public.

The London Metal Exchange, CME Group, ICE , state-run conglomerate China Merchants Group and Platts were among other potential bidders.

In late February, the Baltic Exchange confirmed it had received a number of "exploratory approaches" after SGX said it was seeking to buy the hub of the global shipping business.

One source said the potential deal might value Baltic at about $100 million. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale Hudson)