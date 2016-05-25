(Adds further detail)
By Anshuman Daga and Jonathan Saul
SINGAPORE/LONDON May 25 The Singapore Exchange
(SGX) is in exclusive talks with the London's Baltic
Exchange about buying the centuries-old shipping industry hub,
sources said on Wednesday.
The advance talks do not mean a sale is guaranteed, said the
sources, who declined to be identified as the news is not
public.
The Baltic Exchange and SGX declined to comment.
In late February, the Baltic Exchange confirmed it had
received a number of "exploratory approaches" after SGX said it
was seeking to buy the London shipping exchange.
The London Metal Exchange, CME Group, ICE
, state-run conglomerate China Merchants Group
and Platts were among other potential bidders, the sources said.
One source said the potential deal might value Baltic at
about $100 million.
Many sectors of the shipping industry, including dry bulk
commodities, are struggling with the worst market conditions in
decades.
An acquisition of the Baltic Exchange, which was founded in
1744, would give the winner ownership of the shipping industry's
benchmark indices and greater access to the multi-billion dollar
freight derivatives market.
Earlier this month, the Baltic Exchange said any potential
buyer of the business would have to provide assurances its
central role in shipping would not be undermined.
A purchase by SGX would boost new Chief Executive Loh Boon
Chye's plans to diversify its revenue streams at a time when it
has been hit by sluggish equity listings and securities volumes.
SGX sees huge long-term potential for freight derivatives
and clearing and it has launched new products to increase the
appeal of its Asian pricing benchmarks for commodities such as
iron ore, liquefied natural gas and coking coal.
A deal would also fit well with Singapore positioning the
city-state as a leading hub for financial services, commodities
trading and shipping.
(Editing by Veronica Brown and David Clarke)