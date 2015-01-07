* Macquarie Capital buys 49.89 percent stake -EnBW
* Deal to be completed in summer 2015 -EnBW
* Baltic 2 has total capacity of 288 MW
(Recasts, adds background on utilities, offshore)
FRANKFURT, Jan 7 EnBW sold a stake in
its Baltic 2 offshore wind park to Australian investment group
Macquarie for 720 million euros ($856 million), joining
an industry trend of building and selling wind farms to boost
earnings.
The sale of the 49.89 percent stake, still subject to
antitrust approval, is expected to be completed next summer,
EnBW, Germany's third-largest utility, said in a statement on
Wednesday.
German utilities have started to build and sell large
offshore wind parks as a way to supplement earnings and add
renewable capacity as their old business model of selling power
from conventional sources crumbles.
EnBW will remain in charge of the Baltic 2 park's operation
and maintenance after the 288-megawatt facility is fully
commissioned later this year.
Unlike onshore wind farms, where operating risks have been
quantified after decades of use, offshore wind is a relatively
new sector and there is a lack of evidence to judge the
long-term impact from storms.
Standing as tall as 200 metres, offshore wind turbines are
built to withstand stronger winds at sea, making them bigger,
more robust and more efficient than their onshore rivals.
The transaction also bolsters Macquarie's position as a
specialist in European energy infrastructure, attracted by the
guaranteed returns power assets offer in times of low interest
rates.
While primarily buying gas grids, the company has also
snapped up power plants, notably in Britain, and has said it is
looking to expand its portfolio of power assets in Europe.
($1 = 0.8415 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Atkins and
Louise Heavens)