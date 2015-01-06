Jan 6Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :

* Said on Monday that its extraordinary shareholders meeting approved increase in company's share capital for a maximum value of 500,000 zlotys ($138,673)

* Company will issue a maximum of 5 million new series N shares at an issue price of 1.30 zlotys per share

* Shares will be offered in a private placement and should be alotted no later than by June 30, 2015

($1 = 3.6056 zlotys)