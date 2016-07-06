UPDATE 1-Laureate Education flunks IPO debut
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.
July 6 A Baltimore man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to puncturing a fire hose at a burning pharmacy during rioting last year, federal authorities said.
Gregory Butler Jr., 22, admitted to obstructing firefighters battling a blaze at a CVS Health Corp pharmacy in April 2015, the office of the U.S. Attorney in Baltimore said in a statement.
The drugstore was set afire during unrest after the funeral of Freddie Gray, a black man who died from an injury suffered in police custody. His death heightened a U.S. debate on police treatment of minorities.
Butler said he had twice punctured the hose with a knife, the statement said. The incident was caught on video and the burning pharmacy became a symbol of unrest in the largely African-American city.
Butler faces up to five years in prison. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Frances Kerry)
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.
Feb 1 Health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday said it expected to break even or make a small profit in the Obamacare individual market in 2017 even as it considers pulling out of that business next year.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 UBS Group AG asset management executive Dawn Fitzpatrick is set to become chief investment officer of Soros Fund Management, which controls the fortunes of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, his family and foundations, his spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.