BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
Nov 10 Baltimore Gas & Electric Co on Thursday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Credit Agricole, RBS, and Scotia were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BALTIMORE GAS & ELECTRIC CO AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.50 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.449 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.566 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/16/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: