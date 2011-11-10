Nov 10 Baltimore Gas & Electric Co on Thursday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Agricole, RBS, and Scotia were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BALTIMORE GAS & ELECTRIC CO AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.50 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.449 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.566 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/16/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A