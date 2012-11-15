(Adds details on impairments, background)
AMSTERDAM Nov 15 Royal BAM, the
largest Dutch builder, said its full-year outlook was unchanged,
after reporting it swung to a nine-month net loss because of
impairment charges.
BAM said on Thursday the 398 million euros ($507 million)
charges were caused mainly by the crisis in the Dutch property
market, which is suffering steep price declines and a shrinking
construction market.
It took 16 million euros restructuring charges in the period
related to the firing of more than 300 employees.
BAM said it made a nine-month net loss of 233 million euros,
compared with an 84 million euro profit in the 2011 period.
Revenue from continuing operations fell 4 percent to 5.17
billion euros because of slowing sales in its civil engineering
and property businesses.
The company maintained its full-year forecast of "a result
before tax and impairments from continuing operations of at
least 100 million euros ... including expected total
restructuring costs of approximately 37 million euros".
($1 = 0.7856 euro)
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Dan Lalor)