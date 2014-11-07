Nov 7 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV :

* Wins contract for new headoffice of AXA Belgium

* Joint venture contract value is about 40 million euros, half of this is for Interbuild

* Joint venture is also responsible for coordination of technical installations

* Works are expected to complete at beginning of 2017