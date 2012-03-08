AMSTERDAM, March 8 Royal BAM Group NV , the largest construction group in the Netherlands, on Thursday reported a strong rise in net profit, just above forecasts, as it started to scale back its property portfolio.

Full-year net profit climbed to 126 million euros, from 15.3 million euros a year ago as revenue rose 4 percent to 7.92 billion euros.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast full-year net profit of 122 million euros on revenue of 7.796 billion euros.

BAM has faced a stagnating housebuilding market at home and has tried to compensate by going after major infrastructure projects, often in the form of public-private partnerships (PPPs), where private financing is required. (Reporting by Sara Webb)