AMSTERDAM, March 8 Royal BAM Group NV
, the largest construction group in the Netherlands, on
Thursday reported a strong rise in net profit, just above
forecasts, as it started to scale back its property portfolio.
Full-year net profit climbed to 126 million euros, from 15.3
million euros a year ago as revenue rose 4 percent to 7.92
billion euros.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast full-year net profit
of 122 million euros on revenue of 7.796 billion euros.
BAM has faced a stagnating housebuilding market at home and
has tried to compensate by going after major infrastructure
projects, often in the form of public-private partnerships
(PPPs), where private financing is required.
