AMSTERDAM Dec 22 Dutch construction company BAM said on Thursday it has sold its stake in dredger Van Oord for 200 million euros to Belgium and Dutch investment companies to strengthen its financial position and focus on core operations.

BAM said in a statement it will receive a total of 238 million including dividends and the deal will not materially impact its 2011 net profit forecasts of 120 million euros. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)