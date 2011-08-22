AMSTERDAM Aug 22 Dutch construction group Royal BAM (BAMN.AS) said on Monday it was considering a return to Libya, after rebel fighters swept into Tripoli cheered by crowds celebrating the collapse of Muammar Gaddafi's regime.

"We have been active in Libya for 25 years, serving clients primarily in the oil and gas sector. If our clients ask us to go back following the recent events we would consider it, but we have no firms plans to return now," a BAM spokesman said.

Earlier this year, BAM evacuated 173 employees from Libya, a country that represents less than 1 percent of the company's revenue.

Austrian peer Strabag (STBGn.F) said on Monday it was observing the situation before deciding on whether to return. [IDnLDE77L08B] (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Sara Webb)