NAIROBI, Feb 23 The Kenyan unit of French building materials maker Lafarge warned on Thursday its performance this year could be affected by inflation and an uncertain political outlook in the run-up to the country's elections.

Bamburi, east Africa's biggest cement maker, posted a 12 percent jump in full-year pretax profit to 8.5 billion shillings ($102.7 million), driven by higher sales volumes and cost cutting.

But the company, which also has a unit in Uganda, said local and global macroeconomic environment pressures clouded its outlook.

"While early positive signs are starting to develop in the United States economy, sovereign debt concerns in the Eurozone, political instability in the Middle East, cost inflation in developing markets, and uncertain political environment in Kenya continue to make visibility difficult," it said in a statement.

Rates of inflation in both Kenya and Uganda have started ticking lower, but still remain in double-digits, at a time when food and fuel prices remain high.

Kenya is due to hold a general election by latest March next year, the first national poll after violence erupted following a disputed election in 2007, which brought business in east Africa's biggest economy to a near halt.

Bamburi said 2011 profits were buoyed partly by a 28 percent rise in turnover to 35.9 billion shillings, driven by increased domestic and export sales from the group's new line in Uganda, which had previously struggled.

The company said its performance was strong enough to ward off surging fuel, transport and power costs to push operating profit 9 percent higher to 7.9 billion shillings.

The shilling depreciated significantly against the dollar last year, hitting a low of 107 in October due to soaring inflation, which helped to cushion earnings for exporters, in spite of a fall in Kenyans' spending power.

Earnings per share rose to 14.44 shillings from 14.02 in the previous year. The firm said it would pay a final dividend of 8 shillings per share and a total dividend of 10 shillings. ($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)