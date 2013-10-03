NEW YORK Oct 3 George Cultraro, the former New
York-based global head of crude oil and refined products for
Barclays Capital, has joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch as
global head of crude oil trading, industry sources said on
Thursday.
Cultraro could not be reached for comment. Another industry
source confirmed that Cultraro was a long-time employee of
Barclays and he had left the company. A Barclays spokesman
declined comment.
The news was first reported by energy trade publication
SparkSpread.
Cultraro replaces Thomas Andersen who went to Russian oil
producer Lukoil, one of the sources said.
Andersen could not be reached for comment at the New York
office of Litasco, Lukoil's trading arm. It was unclear where he
would be based. Litasco set up a crude oil trading desk in
Houston earlier this year.
In August Cultraro told industry publication Energy Risk
that he was "going to take some time off."
That same month, Robert Bogucki was slated to take the
additional role of head of commodities trading for the Americas
in addition to global head of crude oil and refined products
trading and head of power and gas trading at Barclays.
