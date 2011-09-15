LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch is
cutting jobs in its European leveraged finance team, including a
senior position, as it takes the axe to debt capital markets and
deal advisory, market sources said.
Stephen Paras, a managing director in leveraged finance
capital markets, has been put at risk along with at least one
other banker, a vice president, according to several market
sources.
During his career, Paras has led EMEA loan syndication and
high-yield for BoAML and loan capital markets in the U.S. for
Merrill.
BoAML has also been shedding jobs in merger and
acquisitions, with healthcare and industries among two of the
coverage areas hit, headhunters said, after hiring heavily in
some parts of M&A earlier this year.
BoAML declined to comment on the cuts.
The bank said earlier this week it would slash 30,000 jobs,
but one of the sources said cuts in EMEA were expected to be
less than 5% of total staff. .
BoAML appointed new bankers in 2010 to bolster its European
high-yield bond franchise and to take advantage of record demand
for the asset class.
Bruce Mackenzie, formerly a director of high-yield sales at
Deutsche Bank, joined the bank in July 2010 as managing director
and head of EMEA high-yield capital markets.
Mackenzie reports to David Ross, head of EMEA leveraged
finance capital markets, who also previously worked at Deutsche
Bank.
Industry leaders, including Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse,
have seen their market share challenged this year. Banks such as
Nomura have beefed up their high-yield teams, and others have
grabbed business, and an increasing portion of lucrative fees,
by underwriting leveraged buyout deals.
Some banks, however, missed the boom time in the market
during 2010 and may be more susceptible to job cuts as
deal-making turns sour.
Some are also stuck with expensive bridge loans -- on which
terms reflect the more robust markets conditions earlier this
year -- after the high-yield bond market slammed shut.
Banks are sitting on a backlog of approximately EUR11bn of
debt yet to be syndicated in the loan and high-yield bond
market, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
Credit indices have more than doubled to over 800bp since
May and there has been just one European primary high-yield bond
sale from well-regarded German healthcare company Fresenius
Medical Care in past seven weeks.
After a strong first-half, supply is running at
approximately EUR35bn year-to-date, but may now struggle to
match last-year's record supply of EUR42bn, syndicate officials
say.
"You might find some of the smaller banks that beefed up
their teams when the market was really on fire, being the first
to fire people again," one high-yield syndicate banker said.
(Reporting by Sarah White, Additional reporting by Sarah White,
Editing by Helene Durand)