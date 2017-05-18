LONDON May 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
has reorganised its energy, power and mining investment
banking teams, combining them under the leadership of Julian
Mylchreest, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Mylchreest, head of global energy and power investment
banking since 2010, will oversee the newly formed global natural
resources group.
Omar Davis has been appointed head of global mining,
expanding his previous role covering Europe, the Middle East and
Asia, whilst Ray Wood will continue to oversee the global power
sector within the new division.
"Bringing together energy and mining will drive natural
synergies between our two global resource businesses, help us to
drive growth and enhance our position in this important area of
focus," the memo said.
A spokeswoman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch confirmed
the contents of the memo.
(Reporting by Clara Denina, Editing by Anjuli Davies)