LONDON, July 3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
has appointed Anya Weaving as managing director of the
bank's global natural resources unit, according to a memo seen
by Reuters on Monday.
Weaving, who will join the firm this month, will be based in
London and will report to Julian Mylchreest, the memo said.
She had already worked at the bank as a managing director in
mergers and acquisitions, with a focus in oil and gas, and was
most recently chief financial officer at SOCO International
, an oil and gas company with assets in Vietnam and West
Africa.
Bank of America has recently reorganised its energy, power
and mining investment banking teams, combining them into a
global natural resources group.
A spokesman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch confirmed the
contents of the memo.
(Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Louise Heavens)