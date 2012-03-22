(Adds earnings decline for banking and markets unit, adds
London in dateline)
By Sophie Sassard and Victoria Howley
LONDON/CHARLOTTE, N.C. UBS AG has
poached Bank of America Merrill Lynch's top European
dealmaker, Andrea Orcel, the architect of many of the region's
biggest banking deals, to co-head its investment bank with
Carsten Kengeter.
The Swiss bank said Orcel will take up his new post on July
1, reuniting the Italian banker with UBS Chief Executive Sergio
Ermotti, a former colleague at Merrill.
Losing Orcel, one of the driving forces behind the break-up
of Dutch lender ABN Amro in 2007, is a blow for Bank of America,
which is under pressure to improve its flagging performance.
But it is a coup for the Swiss bank, which is fighting to
restore its standing after a $2 billion trading scandal cost
previous boss Oswald Gruebel his job last year.
At UBS, Asia-Pacific investment banking boss Alex
Wilmot-Sitwell will become investment banking chairman, leaving
Chi-Won Yoon as the sole chief executive for that region.
Fluent in four European languages and in his late 40s, Orcel
is a 20-year Merrill Lynch veteran and the banker of choice for
clients such as Spanish bank Santander and Unicredit
, according to bankers at other firms.
At the height of the crisis in 2008, Merrill Lynch paid him
close to $34 million in stock and cash.
"He is effective, even ruthless, when it comes to getting
things done. There is a good chance some of his clients will go
with him (to UBS)," said a banker who has worked across from
Orcel on several deals. "He elicits a strong response from
clients, they either love him or hate him."
Bank of America said in a statement: "This is an opportunity
for Andrea to have broader management responsibilities, and we
wish him well in his new role."
"NOT GREAT FOR US"
Bank of America is also facing the departure of Jonathan
Moulds, president of Europe and Canada, who retires at the end
of the second quarter, according to an internal memo to staff
obtained by Reuters.
In January, Bank of America shook up the leadership of its
corporate and investment bank, promoting Christian Meissner to
head the unit. Meissner joined the bank in April 2010 from
Nomura Holdings.
Meissner was also appointed interim president of Europe and
Emerging Markets without Asia, the memo said.
The bank is under pressure from investors to improve
performance after it lost money in four of the last six quarters
and as its stock was halved last year. The bank's shares fell
2.2 percent to close at $9.60 on Thursday, declining along with
other bank stocks.
The bank's global banking and markets unit, led by former
Merrill executive Tom Montag, suffered last year as business
dwindled amid the European debt crisis. The unit's net income
fell by more than half to about $3 billion from the previous
year.
In recent weeks, Bank of America has been cutting jobs in
equities, mortgage-backed securities and research, according to
sources familiar with the situation.
Executives are also expected to reveal next month how
company-wide cost-cutting will impact capital markets, wealth
management and commercial banking operations.
Orcel had been offered the job that Jonathan Moulds was
leaving, but instead took the position at UBS, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
A Bank of America insider said it was not surprising to see
senior people leaving as the restructuring is enacted.
"Andrea is a very key person, so it's not great for us," the
person said.
Orcel helped steer Santander through the ill-fated split of
ABN Amro, the largest banking transaction in history.
While the deal pushed Royal Bank of Scotland and Fortis to
near collapse, Santander agreed to sell ABN's Italian business
for a hefty $13.2 billion to Banca Monte dei Paschi before it
had even taken control of the asset.
This year, Orcel sold Belgian lender KBC's Polish
unit to Santander for $1.37 billion and worked on a 7.5 billion
euro capital increase for Unicredit.
He had been touted as a candidate for Unicredit chief
executive before the appointment of Federico Ghizzoni.
Brother Riccardo Orcel was a top executive at BAML until
last year, when he left a job running investment banking for
central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa to join
Russia's second biggest lender, VTB.
Andrea Orcel worked on VTB's privatisation last year, a deal
worth $3.3 billion.
ERMOTTI'S MAN
Sergio Ermotti, who worked at Merrill Lynch from 1987 to
2005, is overseeing the return of UBS to its Swiss roots - the
comparatively conservative and stable-profit businesses related
to private banking.
The future of Kengeter has been widely questioned since the
trading scandal last year, which also claimed equities co-heads
Francois Gouws and Yassine Bouhara.
"Sergio knows Orcel very well, it is normal for a new chief
executive to want to bring in people he is close to and has
worked with before," a second person said. "This is a great
hire. Orcel is a relationship man, not a manager."
It is likely that UBS corporate finance bosses Simon Warshaw
and Matthew Grounds will report to Orcel as well as Kengeter
when he joins the bank.
"Carsten has a trading background and Andrea is focused on
relationships with clients, there should be a natural fit," a
third person said.
($1= 0.7582 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sarah White in London, Katharina Bart
in Zurich and Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by
Steve Slater, Elaine Hardcastle and Andre Grenon)