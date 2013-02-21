Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
LONDON Feb 21 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Martina Slowey as its EMEA head of prime brokerage, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Slowey replaces Charlotte Burkeman, who is considered one of the industry's young rising stars and whose departure was revealed by Reuters last month.
A source close to the bank confirmed the appointment.
Slowey was chief operating officer at hedge fund Edoma Partners, which in November announced plans to close, and previously worked as European head of prime brokerage at UBS. She will join the bank at the end of March, the memo said.
WASHINGTON, March 8 The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups came out strongly on Wednesday against a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system as Democrats mounted a fierce battle to thwart the bill.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Grocery delivery service Instacart has raised $400 million in its latest financing round, the startup announced on Wednesday, as investors show more enthusiasm for a business model whose viability has long been in question.