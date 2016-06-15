By Kristen Haunss
NEW YORK, June 15 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
is launching an electronic trading platform that it says will
improve liquidity in the leveraged loan market, sources said.
The platform, Instinct Loans, allows multiple participants
to bid on a specified number of loans during a session,
according to sources and a factsheet BAML distributed to
clients. Other asset classes including high-yield bonds already
have electronic trading platforms, while loan trading may be
completed over the phone.
As banks retrench from market making due to regulatory
pressure, electronic trading platforms may improve liquidity by
facilitating multiple offers for the debt. The increase in
potential bids, matching buyer and seller, may also help improve
settlement times, an area criticized by the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC), which is concerned long delays under
the current system may prohibit funds from meeting redemptions
during volatility.
"Dealers aren't making markets in the same way they had in
the past, so the ability to find other counterparties is
increasingly important," Sean Davy, a managing director at the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA),
said in a telephone interview.
With electronic trading, a manager can use a platform to
trade with another asset manager, something they couldn't have
done directly before, which can help liquidity, he said.
While electronic trading has been used in other asset
classes - it made up about 20% of trades in the of the US
investment-grade bond market in 2015, according to a Greenwich
Associates report cited by a SIFMA presentation - leveraged loan
trades are typically completed on the phone, what BAML calls
voice trades.
There was US$628bn of par, or performing, loan trades in
2015, down from a five-year high of US$647.3bn in 2014,
according to Markit. Leveraged loans back buyouts including
Carlyle Group's purchase of information management system
provider Veritas.
Under the new system, the BAML trading desk will set fixed,
mid-market prices for large syndicated loans and host a matching
session where clients can bid or offer against that mid price,
according to the fact sheet. When two participants match, the
trade is completed. The price will be specified once per session
and will not fluctuate with market activity outside the session.
BAML traders may participate in the session by submitting
bids or offers on the same terms and with the same level of
information as clients, according to a
frequently-asked-questions document distributed to clients.
The bank will continue to make markets and trade loans
through traditional trading.
The electronic trading process "provides the collective
group of buyers and sellers the opportunity to benefit from
additional liquidity," BAML said in the FAQ. "With all trading
set around a fixed mid-market price, negotiation is eliminated,
and buyers and sellers are paired together without friction."
A BAML spokesperson declined to comment beyond a June 8 news
release announcing the platform.
As part of the system, BAML is offering settlement within
three days for an additional fee, according to sources. It took
19.3 days to complete a loan trade last year, according to
Markit; the loan trade group the Loan Syndications and Trading
Association recommends seven days. High-yield bond trades are
completed in three days with efforts underway to shorten that to
two days.
Leveraged loans are less standardized than bonds and may
need a borrower to approve a new investor before a trade can be
completed, which can delay the time it takes to complete the
transaction.
In a September proposal to improve the risk management of
mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, typical components of
retirement plans, the SEC criticized lengthy settlement times,
noting concern that funds may not be able to quickly meet
redemptions in a volatile market.
If a loan trade on the Instinct platform is unable to settle
via assignment, it will settle by participation, according to
the FAQ.
Unless specified, trades are not expected to incur an
assignment fee, according to the FAQ. If assignment fees are
due, BAML will pay one full fee per trade and the participant
will be responsible for any additional fees. An assignment fee
is charged by some dealers if a trade is completed by a bank
that is not the administrative agent of the loan.
Investors are split on the introduction of electronic
trading to the loan market, though many said they were waiting
to try the platform before making a final judgment.
"What we are seeing now is an evolution with lots of
experimentation," SIFMA's Davy said of electronic trading.
"There is a lot of different methodology to move things into the
electronic sphere."
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and
Jon Methven)