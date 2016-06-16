By Kristen Haunss
NEW YORK, June 16 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
will launch Thursday the first two sessions of its new
electronic loan trading platform, according sources.
The first session of Instinct Loans will be held from
10-10:30 a.m., with a second session scheduled for 2-2:30 p.m.,
the sources said.
"We look forward to you leveraging Instinct Loans for
efficient pricing, transparent liquidity and seamless
execution," BAML send in an e-mail to clients Thursday about the
launch.
The platform allows multiple participants to bid on a
specified number of loans during a session, according to sources
and a fact sheet BAML distributed to clients last week.
The BAML trading desk will set fixed, mid-market prices for
large syndicated loans and host a matching session where clients
can bid or offer against that mid price, according to the fact
sheet. When two participants match, the trade is completed. The
mid price will be specified once per session and will not
fluctuate with market activity outside the session.
Other asset classes including high-yield bonds already have
electronic trading platforms, while loan trading is typically
completed over the phone.
A BAML spokesperson declined to comment.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and
Jon Methven)