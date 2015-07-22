SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 California's Department
of Business Oversight said on Wednesday that Citigroup
subsidiary Banamex USA will pay the state $40 million in civil
penalties to resolve allegations over weaknesses in its
anti-money laundering programs.
The payment is the largest ever assessed against a bank by
the California regulator, it said in a statement, adding that
the agreement resolves allegations Banamex violated federal laws
requiring banks to maintain adequate anti-money laundering
programs.
The department pressed its enforcement action jointly with
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which announced on
Wednesday a $140 million penalty against Banamex. The penalty
will be satisfied in part by the penalty assessed by
California's Department of Business Oversight.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)