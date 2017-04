MILAN, July 21 Italy's Banca Carige said on Tuesday it had given a mandate to its chairman and CEO to hire a financial advisor as the cooperative bank gears up for consolidation in the sector.

After initially baulking at new governance rules that make it easier for them to be bought, Italy's mutual banks -- known locally as "Popolari" -- have accepted their fate and advisers are working on several possible combinations.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)