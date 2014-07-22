BRIEF-Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering
MILAN, July 22 Italy's Banca Carige has postponed to a board meeting on Thursday any decisions on the sale of its insurance assets after discussing offers on Tuesday, a source close to the mid-sized lender said.
"After discussing at length the offers on the table, the board decided to adjourn any decisions on the matter to a new meeting called on Thursday," the source said.
NEW YORK, March 16 Federal and state prosecutors said on Thursday they would not bring criminal charges against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio or his aides in two simultaneous year-long investigations into his fundraising practices.
March 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday made it easier for bigger lenders to merge, by quadrupling its threshold of combined size that would require an extensive regulatory review of a proposed deal.