MILAN, July 22 Italy's Banca Carige has postponed to a board meeting on Thursday any decisions on the sale of its insurance assets after discussing offers on Tuesday, a source close to the mid-sized lender said.

"After discussing at length the offers on the table, the board decided to adjourn any decisions on the matter to a new meeting called on Thursday," the source said.

