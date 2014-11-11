MILAN Nov 11 Banca Carige said on Tuesday it would exercise its right not to pay interest due Dec. 4 on a subordinated bond.

Carige and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena, emerged in a pan-European health check of the sector as the only two Italian lenders that still need to tap the market for cash.

Carige, which the European test revealed has a capital shortfall of 814 million euros ($1.02 billion), reported a nine-month net loss earlier on Tuesday.

It is planning a new share sale for up to 650 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)