MILAN, June 29 Italy's Banca Carige
sees its capital strength diminishing in the next four year with
its fully phased CET 1 ratio falling 11.5 percent by 2020 as the
lender sells a consistent amount of the bad loans it owns.
The mid-tier bank, which emerged as one of the weakest
lenders in the Euro zone after a 2014 health check of the
sector, had a CET 1 ratio of 12.4 percent at end-March.
"Capital measures will be considered only if necessary," the
bank said on Wednesday in a slide presentation of its updated
business plan, which had been requested by the European Central
Bank.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Andrea Mandala)