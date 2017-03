MILAN, June 25 Italian lender Banca Carige's 850-million-euro rights issue, which ends on Thursday, has been 99.8 percent subscribed, a source close to the matter said.

The Genoa-based lender launched the cash call on June 8 to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a Europe-wide health check of banking sector last year. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Luca Trogni)