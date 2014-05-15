BRIEF-Yinyi Real Estate unit to raise 25 pct stake in edu investment management firm
* Says its wholly owned estate unit plans to use 44.3 million yuan to raise 25 percent stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management firm, up from 0 percent
MILAN May 15 Italian mid-sized lender Banca Carige posted a net profit of 17 million euros in the first quarter, down 65 percent from a year earlier, and its capital base remained weak ahead of a planned 800 million euro rights issue.
The bank said its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital stood at 6.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at end-March. That compares with an 8 percent threshold the European Central Bank has set in a review of the banking sector it is carrying out across the euro zone this year. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans)
* Says its wholly owned estate unit plans to use 44.3 million yuan to raise 25 percent stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management firm, up from 0 percent
* News appearing in section of social media stating impending resignation of MD & CEO of bank, is false, speculative Source text: http://bit.ly/2nQoJI8 Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, copy the following link and paste it in a web browser: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to speak at 23rd conference of Auditor Generals of Commonwealth Nations in New Delhi 10:30 am: DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abh