MILAN May 15 Italian mid-sized lender Banca Carige posted a net profit of 17 million euros in the first quarter, down 65 percent from a year earlier, and its capital base remained weak ahead of a planned 800 million euro rights issue.

The bank said its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital stood at 6.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at end-March. That compares with an 8 percent threshold the European Central Bank has set in a review of the banking sector it is carrying out across the euro zone this year. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans)