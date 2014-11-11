BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance OGM approves FY dividend of EGP 2/share
MILAN Nov 11 Italy's Banca Carige on Tuesday posted a net loss for the January-September period, hit by one-off items related to writedowns on insurance assets it was selling and higher labour costs.
The Genoa-based lender said its nine-month attributable net loss stood at 328.8 million euros ($410 million). Excluding the non-recurring items, the net loss for the period would have stood at 50 million euros, the company added.
This year's figures compare with a net loss of 1.3 billion euros for the same period a year ago when the company booked major goodwill writedowns.
Bad loan writedowns totalled 319 million euros in January-September, down 18 percent from a year earlier.
The lender said its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio - a measure of financial strength - stood at 9.4 percent at the end of September. (1 US dollar = 0.8014 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
March 12 Mena for Touristic and Real Estate Investment Co: