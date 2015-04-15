MILAN, April 15 Mediobanca sold its entire 7.04 percent stake in Banca Carige on April 10, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

On the same day the Genoa-based bank's foundation shareholder Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Genova lowered its stake from 14.75 percent to 12.50 percent, the filing showed.

The moves follow the news that the cash-strapped foundation has agreed to sell a 10.5 percent stake in Carige to Malacalza Investimenti, making Italy's Malacalza family the bank's top investor.

Mediobanca held the 7 percent stake in Carige against financing granted to the foundation.

