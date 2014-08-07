MILAN Aug 7 Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Emilia
Romagna (BPER) swung to a net profit of 35.9 million
euros ($48 million) in the first half as trading and interest
income rose in the period and it put aside less money against
loan losses.
The bank said that a recently concluded 750 million euro
share sale had boosted its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1
capital to 10.43 percent of risk-weighted assets.
BPER said loan writedowns in the period fell 5 percent from
a year earlier.
BPER had posted a loss of 21.5 million euros in the first
half of 2013, hurt by a 52 percent increase in loan loss
provisions and higher taxes as it completed a review of its loan
book following guidelines from the national regulator.
(1 US dollar = 0.7472 euro)
(Reporting by Valentina Za)