UPDATE 1-Indian billionaire Agarwal to invest up to 2 bln pounds in Anglo American
* Anglo American declines comment (Adds details on financing structure)
LONDON Aug 8 UK regulator the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it had temporarily stopped investors betting on a share price fall in Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna (BPER).
The ban follows heavy falls in BPER and other mid-size Italian lenders on Thursday, amid concerns about their asset quality, which had led to the Italian regulator suspending BPER's shares.
The FCA said the ban would last throughout Aug. 8 and cover all UK trading venues on which the shares are traded. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Yousra Elbagir)
* Anglo American declines comment (Adds details on financing structure)
BRUSSELS, March 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.