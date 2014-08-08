LONDON Aug 8 UK regulator the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it had temporarily stopped investors betting on a share price fall in Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna (BPER).

The ban follows heavy falls in BPER and other mid-size Italian lenders on Thursday, amid concerns about their asset quality, which had led to the Italian regulator suspending BPER's shares.

The FCA said the ban would last throughout Aug. 8 and cover all UK trading venues on which the shares are traded. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Yousra Elbagir)