MILAN Feb 9 Small Italian lender Banca Etruria
said on Monday a deal with unions reached last week to
cut staff was expected to have a negative impact of between 45
million and 55 million euros on its 2014 earnings.
The bank, which is seeking a merger with a stronger peer,
said the accord would eventually lead to savings of 32 million
euros per year.
Banca Etruria said on Saturday it had struck a deal with
unions that would lead to the closure of 30 branches and 410
full-time equivalent positions being cut through early
retirements and other measures such as fewer working days for
the staff.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)