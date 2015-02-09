(Refiles to specify savings are per year, paragraph 2)

MILAN Feb 9 Small Italian lender Banca Etruria said on Monday a deal with unions reached last week to cut staff was expected to have a negative impact of between 45 million and 55 million euros on its 2014 earnings.

The bank, which is seeking a merger with a stronger peer, said the accord would eventually lead to savings of 32 million euros per year.

Banca Etruria said on Saturday it had struck a deal with unions that would lead to the closure of 30 branches and 410 full-time equivalent positions being cut through early retirements and other measures such as fewer working days for the staff.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)