MILAN Dec 21 Prosecutors in Italy are investigating possible fraud over the sale of high-risk bonds to some retail investors in Banca Etruria who lost their savings when the Italian bank was rescued from bankruptcy, a senior judicial source said on Monday.

Italy last month salvaged Banca Etruria and three other small ailing banks under new European Union rules that require investors to bear some of the losses to reduce the burden on taxpayers.

Around 12,500 retail investors in the four banks held around 430 million euros of bonds. Like shareholders, their investments were wiped out, but many have complained that they were not properly informed about the risks involved.

These complaints prompted prosecutors in Arezzo in Tuscany, where Banca Etruria is based, to investigate possible mis-selling of the bonds, the source said.

A spokeswoman for the four new banks that have inherited the healthy assets of the failed lenders said it was in Nuova Banca Etruria's best interests to clarify what had happened.

"We have the greatest confidence in the actions of the authorities and magistrates, who can count on our full cooperation," she said.

The bonds, known as junior, or subordinated, debt, are a high-risk investment because in a bankruptcy they will only be repaid after so-called senior creditors are paid back in full.

Italy is now considering banning the sale of junior debt to retail investors.

The government has also set aside 100 million euros ($108.69 million) in its 2016 budget to compensate some of the bondholders who have lost their money. ($1 = 0.9200 euros)