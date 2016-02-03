(Adds figures from document seen by Reuters)

FLORENCE, Italy Feb 3 Italian prosecutors will look into whether some deposit holders at Banca Etruria may have pulled out savings after being warned ahead of time about a government rescue scheme, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Banca Etruria is one of four lenders Italy rescued from bankruptcy on Nov. 22 in a bailout that drew on 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) from a fund financed by other banks.

The rescue scheme saddled shareholders and junior bondholders with some of the costs, as required by European rules for saving distressed banks dubbed 'burden-sharing'.

There were concerns that depositors with holdings above 100,000 euros could also be hit.

The Bank of Italy-appointed administrator for Banca Etruria said, in a official document seen by Reuters, that there had been outflows from the lender just before the introduction of a rescue package put together by the central bank and the Treasury.

"Net liquidity at the bank was 335 million euros as of Nov. 18, 288 million euros lower than the level at the beginning of October," the liquidator said in the document prepared for a court hearing scheduled for next week.

Just before the rescue, the liquidity situation was acute, the document said, adding "cash reserves were judged inadequate because of the fund outflows at the bank".

"(Prosecutors) will verify whether these outflows were caused by panic or by the fact that some of the account holders had access to privileged information," the source said.

The Bank of Italy declined to comment on the issue.

Banca Marche, CariFe and CariChieti were rescued together with Banca Etruria in November.

As part of the rescue package, four new banks were set up to take on the "good" assets from the troubled lenders, allowing them to continue to operate until a buyer or buyers can be found.

($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Paola Arosio and Mark Potter)