FLORENCE, Italy Jan 8 Italian police searched the offices of Banca Etruria on Friday and 14 firms that borrowed from the mid-sized lender as part of an investigation into whether bank directors failed to disclose a conflict of interest over the loans.

Banca Etruria is one of four lenders Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November in a bailout that drew 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) from a fund financed by other banks and hit shareholders and junior bondholders under tougher new rules on saving failing banks.

Inefficient management and the impact of Italy's worst post-war recession hit the balance sheets of Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, CariFerrara and CariChieti whose capital was wiped out by loan losses.

Police said the investigation was trying to shed light on the ties between some Banca Etruria managers and companies in the regions of Tuscany, Lombardy, Liguria and Emilia Romagna that were granted loans they failed to repay.

"The crime being probed is the failure to disclose a conflict of interest in relation to some operations that contributed to the bank's financial crisis," police said in a statement.

The rescue of the four lenders has become a major headache for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi due to widespread protests after thousands of small savers lost their money and one pensioner who had invested in Banca Etruria committed suicide.

In a separate investigation, prosecutors are also looking into possible fraud over the sale of high-risk bonds to some retail investors in Banca Etruria.

The bank, based in Tuscany, has been at the centre of the storm. It is the only one listed among the four and it had most junior debt outstanding at the time of the rescue.

The father of prominent Reforms Minister Maria Elena Boschi, one of Renzi's closest allies, sat on the bank's board and was its vice-president when Banca Etruria was put under special administration by the central bank last year.

The government easily won a parliamentary vote in December rejecting a request to oust Boschi over an alleged conflict of interests.

