NEW YORK, April 4 Pacific Investment Management Co regained its perch as the manager behind the world's largest actively managed bond fund, data from the asset manager showed on Tuesday.
MILAN Feb 13 Shares in Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio have been halted from trade for an indefinite period of time, the Milan stock market said on Friday.
Banca Etruria said on Wednesday it had been placed under special administration after a Bank of Italy inspection revealed heavy balance sheet losses from loan writedowns.
On Thursday the bourse had suspended the lender's shares for the day's session. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
NEW YORK, April 4 A U.S. Security and Exchange Commission advisory committee will meet on Wednesday to review a stock market rule that effectively forces stock orders to be sent to the exchange displaying the best quoted price.
