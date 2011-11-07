MILAN Nov 7 Italy's Banca Generali said on Monday it remained cautiously optimistic for the next months, after posting a 15 percent fall in net profit in the first nine months of the year.

Net profit of 51.2 million euros compared to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean estimate from analysts for a 52 million euro net profit.

"Banca Generali remains cautiously optimistic for the outlook of the business activities in the coming months in consideration of its financial soundness and the effectiveness of its own business model and a solid capital position," it said in a statement.

Net inflows in October were 162 million euros, it said. (Reporting by Nigel Tutt)