MILAN, Nov 7 Italian asset manager Banca Generali remains cautiously optimistic for the coming months after it posted nine-month results in line with expectations and said investment inflows were strong in October and the first part of November.

In the first nine-months, net profit fell 15 percent to 51.2 million euros ($70.4 million), from a year earlier, the bank said on Monday saying the result was very satisfying given the state of international financial markets.

The positive trend continued in October, when it reported inflows of 162 million euros, above the average monthly level this year, supported by higher sales of insurance policies and new bank products, the bank said.

"Net inflows in the first part of November are going well," Chief Executive Giorgio Girelli told analysts on a conference call on the results.

Girelli said he sees an unchanged pay-out ratio in percentage terms. The bank paid out 75 percent of its 2010 net profit.

The bank's shares reacted positively and were up 2.23 percent at 1530 GMT, outperforming a 0.3 percent fall in the STOXX Europe bank sector index . ($1=0.727 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)