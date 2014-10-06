MILAN Oct 6 Italian asset manager Banca
Generali said on Monday its total net inflows stood at
234 million euros ($295 million) in September.
For the year to date, net inflows stood at a record 3.1
billion euros, it added.
Banca Generali, which is controlled by Italy's biggest
insurer Generali also said its net inflows in managed
assets amounted to 217 million euros in September and 2.9
billion euros in the year to date.
(1 US dollar = 0.7946 euro)
