MOVES-Citi hires Regazzi from UBS as prime head in equities push
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
MILAN Dec 3 Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its total net inflows stood at 363 million euros ($447 million) in November.
For the year to date, net inflows stood at 3.7 billion euros, it added.
Banca Generali, which is controlled by Italy's biggest insurer Generali, also said its net inflows in managed assets amounted to 472 million euros in November and 3.6 billion euros in the year to date. (1 US dollar = 0.8126 euro) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
WASHINGTON, March 13 Leading Wall Street firms should segment their riskiest businesses into separate highly-capitalized holding companies and shield taxpayers from a future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.
NEW YORK, March 13 The Trump administration told states on Monday that it was opening the door for them to make changes to their health insurance programs by using a section of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that gives them the flexibility to do so.