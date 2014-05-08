Coffee giant JAB Holdings to start European roadshow for debt raising
LONDON, March 14 JAB Holdings, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business, will begin a European roadshow this week, it said on Tuesday, as it aims to raise debt.
MILAN May 8 Italian asset manager Banca Generali on Thursday reported a 10 percent rise in first quarter net profit to 38.9 million euros ($54.16 million) thanks to a 20 percent growth in management fees.
In a statement, the unit of Assicurazioni Generali , said total assets under management rose 12 percent to 30.3 billion euros.
Net interest income was 106.8 million euros in the period, up 9.7 percent on the year, thanks to a positive performance of trading activities. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
DUBAI, March 14 Bahrain's GFH Financial Group may merge with Dubai-based Shuaa Capital, GFH said on Tuesday, confirming market speculation that sent both companies' share prices surging this week.
* Patriot national reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016; provides 2017 outlook