EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MILAN, March 16 Banca IFIS, an Italian lender specialising in bad loan management, said on Thursday it expected newly acquired Interbanca to reach break-even this year.
The Venice-based bank bought the financial unit of GE Capital last year to expand its business in the company financing, leasing and factoring sectors.
In its 2017-2019 business plan, Banca IFIS said it expected the group's net profit to grow annually at an average rate of 40-45 percent, up from the 90 million euros posted in 2016.
The bank sees return on equity to exceed 15 percent in 2019, while earning per share is expected above 4.5 euros. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.