MILAN, March 26 Italy's Banca Ifis has purchased a portfolio of non-performing loans with a nominal value of 400 million euros ($440 million), the bank said on Thursday.

The portofolio, which is made mainly of personal and credit card loans, will be sold to Banca Ifis by Findomestic Banca. ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)