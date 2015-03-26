BRIEF-Zambal Spain FY net profit 26.9 mln euros
* Reported on Wednesday FY net sales 35.4 million euros ($37.8 million)
MILAN, March 26 Italy's Banca Ifis has purchased a portfolio of non-performing loans with a nominal value of 400 million euros ($440 million), the bank said on Thursday.
The portofolio, which is made mainly of personal and credit card loans, will be sold to Banca Ifis by Findomestic Banca. ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
DUBAI, April 6 Stock markets in the Gulf may decline on Thursday as crude oil pulled away from a near one-month high hit in the previous session, but strong buying momentum in Abu Dhabi's blue chips may continue to support that index.
* Kriangkrai Burintrawattana resigned from the positions of director and the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: