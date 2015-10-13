ROME Oct 13 The Bank of Italy will keep mid-sized lender Banca Marche in special administration until mid-December - two months more than previously planned, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The country's central bank put Banca Marche in special administration in August 2013 after an audit led to massive writedowns on its loan portfolio and eroded its capital base. Its period in special administration has already been extended from 2014 until this autumn.

Last week Italian banks agreed to rescue Banca Marche by buying into a capital increase at the ailing lender via an interbank fund set up to guarantee bank deposits, the fund said.

The interbank fund, however, needs to secure approval from the European Central Bank to go ahead with the move. The Bank of Italy will also need to approve a change in the fund's by-laws to allow any pre-emptive intervention, the fund said.

A source familiar with the matter has told Reuters that Banca Marche needs around 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in fresh capital. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Paolo Biondi and Hugh Lawson)