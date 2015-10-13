ROME Oct 13 The Bank of Italy will keep
mid-sized lender Banca Marche in special administration until
mid-December - two months more than previously planned, a source
close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The country's central bank put Banca Marche in special
administration in August 2013 after an audit led to massive
writedowns on its loan portfolio and eroded its capital base.
Its period in special administration has already been extended
from 2014 until this autumn.
Last week Italian banks agreed to rescue Banca Marche by
buying into a capital increase at the ailing lender via an
interbank fund set up to guarantee bank deposits, the fund said.
The interbank fund, however, needs to secure approval from
the European Central Bank to go ahead with the move. The Bank of
Italy will also need to approve a change in the fund's by-laws
to allow any pre-emptive intervention, the fund said.
A source familiar with the matter has told Reuters that
Banca Marche needs around 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in
fresh capital.
($1 = 0.8790 euros)
